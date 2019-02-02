Cemu Version 1.15.2 Fully Releases On February 4th

Cemu 1.15.2

Emulators for retro consoles have always been popular on PCs. At the moment, however, there are two that largely tend to garner the most attention. Namely, RPCS3 (PS3) and Cemu (Wii-U). The Cemu emulator is surprisingly popular. Particularly given just how poorly the console itself actually sold. Albeit, that might perhaps be the reason.

The emulator has always been free to download for anyone to try. The latest version, however, is usually the private domain of Patreon backers for a little period. The good news is, however, that if you’re not a backer of the project (shame on you!) the latest version (1.15.2) is due for release on February 4th.

Update Notes

The full update notes for the 1.15.2 release can be read in full below.

New in 1.15.2b:

GX2: Fixed crash that could occur when GPU buffer cache accuracy was set to ‘high’

input: Opening input settings with a disconnected DirectInput controller should no longer crash Cemu

input: Potential fix for input lag when using native Wiimotes

New in 1.15.2:

CPU/JIT: Cemu no longer recompiles dynamic code regions since it doesn’t handle icache invalidation properly yet

This change is mainly to prevent browser-based apps from crashing

CPU/JIT: Added support for PSQ load/store when GQR is not static

GX2: Overhauled up/downscaling output filter system

Upscaling and downscaling are now separate options

Two new filters: Hermite and Nearest Neighbor

Support for custom filters via graphic packs

GX2: Optimized performance of ‘High’ GPU buffer cache accuracy setting

GX2: Fixed a bug in vsync option code

AX: Added support for GamePad audio output

Fixed incorrect loop handling for PCM8 and PCM16 voices

AX: Minor fixes for voice protection

input: Fixed a bug where controller settings reset when controller was not connected on launch

vpad: Set vpad volume according to gamepad volume from general settings

vpad: Fixed control sticks being too sensitive in some circumstances

What Do We Think?

Having tried out the latest version already, there are some clear improvements. These are pretty obvious from the videos we’ve included above and below. There is, however, a caveat I always feel I should add. In pretty much the vast majority of recorded content from the Cemu emulator, particularly the 4K stuff, it is nearly always recorded on an exceptionally powerful system.

As such, for those of you on more modest systems, you still shouldn’t expect a seamless performance. With the release of Cemu 1.15.2, however, the project continues to move in a very encouraging direction.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!