Cherry Announces the MW 8 Advanced Wireless Mouse

High-Precision Wireless Device

Cherry is announcing their latest wireless mouse called the MW 8 Advanced. This comes with a nano wireless transmitter which uses Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless signal. That means users should be able to use it in most devices. Users will be able to toggle the signal type through a switch underneath the mouse itself.

Furthermore, the “advanced” part refers to the high-quality optical sensor. Specifically, it is the PixArt PAW3805EK-CJMU which can track even on glass. This is adjustable in four steps between 600, 1000, 1600, and 3200. So it is usable even in multi-monitor 4K UHD setups.

The body of the Cherry MW 8 Advanced has a brushed aluminium surface, paired with rubber pads that have a Voronoi cell structure. So not only does it grip functionally, it is also easy on the eyes. The entire mouse measures 99 x 62.5 x 33.5 and weighs 92 grams, so it is also relatively compact. There is also a slot underneath the mouse to store the USB nano transmitter when not in use.

How Much is the Cherry MW 8 Advanced Mouse?

The MW 8 Advanced is available for £44 GBP. It also comes with a USB charging cable, and a bag for transporting it.