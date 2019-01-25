Cherry MX Board 1.0 Backlight Mechanical Keyboard Review

Introduction

Cherry MX Board 1.0

Gaming this, gaming that, RGB this, RGB all of the things. I love a “bells and whistles” RGB gaming keyboard as much as the next reviewer. However, something I like to pretend I’m a grown up and be all professional-like too. That’s where the Cherry MX Board 1.0 mechanical keyboard comes into play. Rather than being a somewhat immature addition to the bloated gaming market, it’s a grown-up solution for serious work… But I’ll likely still use it for gaming too.

Obviously, it comes with the award-winning Cherry switches as standard. The model we have is equipped with their popular MX Brown 55cN switches, offering some tactile bump, but still a light action that’s great for those who have to type all day and night.

It’s pretty well equipped overall too, with an included wrist rest for added comfort, and a three-height angle adjustment for perfect ergonomics. You’ll find anti-ghosting, n-key rollover, and even a backlight. All adding up to a competent keyboard for at home, the office, and sure, some gaming, because why not.

Features

Corded keyboard with CHERRY MX switches and palm rest

CHERRY MX technology – Gold Crosspoint precision switch for all keys “Made in Germany”

Uncompromisingly fast due to CHERRY MX and high-speed key recognition

Abrasion-resistant, laser-etched key caps

Full n-key rollover – all keys are read simultaneously

Anti-ghosting – no input errors

WIN key lockout

Dimmable, white key illumination

Additional mounting feet for non-slip grip and custom height adjustment in 3 steps

Illuminated USB plug and elegant logo application

What Cherry Had to Say

“CHERRY introduces the MX Board 1.0, a mechanical keyboard with a very attractive price point. The combination of high-precision CHERRY MX switches in different variants and high-performance HighSpeed key recognition creates an uncompromising keyboard for avid writers” – Cherry

Product Trailer