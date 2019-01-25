Cherry MX Board 1.0 Backlight Mechanical Keyboard Review
Peter Donnell / 1 min ago
Introduction
Cherry MX Board 1.0
Gaming this, gaming that, RGB this, RGB all of the things. I love a “bells and whistles” RGB gaming keyboard as much as the next reviewer. However, something I like to pretend I’m a grown up and be all professional-like too. That’s where the Cherry MX Board 1.0 mechanical keyboard comes into play. Rather than being a somewhat immature addition to the bloated gaming market, it’s a grown-up solution for serious work… But I’ll likely still use it for gaming too.
Obviously, it comes with the award-winning Cherry switches as standard. The model we have is equipped with their popular MX Brown 55cN switches, offering some tactile bump, but still a light action that’s great for those who have to type all day and night.
It’s pretty well equipped overall too, with an included wrist rest for added comfort, and a three-height angle adjustment for perfect ergonomics. You’ll find anti-ghosting, n-key rollover, and even a backlight. All adding up to a competent keyboard for at home, the office, and sure, some gaming, because why not.
Features
- Corded keyboard with CHERRY MX switches and palm rest
- CHERRY MX technology – Gold Crosspoint precision switch for all keys “Made in Germany”
- Uncompromisingly fast due to CHERRY MX and high-speed key recognition
- Abrasion-resistant, laser-etched key caps
- Full n-key rollover – all keys are read simultaneously
- Anti-ghosting – no input errors
- WIN key lockout
- Dimmable, white key illumination
- Additional mounting feet for non-slip grip and custom height adjustment in 3 steps
- Illuminated USB plug and elegant logo application
What Cherry Had to Say
“CHERRY introduces the MX Board 1.0, a mechanical keyboard with a very attractive price point. The combination of high-precision CHERRY MX switches in different variants and high-performance HighSpeed key recognition creates an uncompromising keyboard for avid writers” – Cherry