Chieftec Announces the Classic Series CM-25B-OP Case

Despite most PC chassis designs these days transitioning to all sorts of bell and whistles in terms of ARGB lighting effects, the market for more ‘classic‘ designs is still remarkably strong. In announcing the new CM-25B-OP PC case, therefore, while it might on the surface appear to be a rather bland design, we daresay that for many this new release from Chieftec might be exactly what they were looking for!

Chieftec Classic Series CM-25B-OP Case

Despite its retro appearance, once inside, the chassis holds plenty of functionality for modern PCs. If you were, therefore, considering creating your own sleeper design (a PC that looks basic on the outside and amazing on the inside) this new case will undoubtedly fill that remit easily while still providing you with plenty of functionality.

“The Chieftec CLASSIC Series brings new life to the proven quality and the decade-old success of the Chieftec cases with a fresh front panel design on the outside while upgrading the quality and features on the inside.

Built from 0.7 mm sturdy SECC and including tool-less drive installation kits, the CLASSIC series is perfect for system builders who value true quality and timeless design.”

Specifications

  • Built from 0.7mm sturdy SECC steel
  • Toolless installation: HDD, ODD, PCI-E
  • Elegant design combining functionality and a professional aesthetic
Where Can I Learn More?

While there is no news (yet) surrounding its price or availability, this is certainly a bit of an odd retro duck in terms of chassis designs. Put simply, some will love it and others will hate it. If you do, however, want to learn more about this PC case, you can visit the official Chieftek product website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? – Let us know in the comments!

