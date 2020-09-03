Chieftec Launches its Hunter ATX PC Gaming Case

Chieftec Hunter ATX PC Gaming Case

CHIEFTEC, a world-wide renowned brand for reliable PC chassis and power supplies, today announces the GS-01B-OP, a new Gaming case named Hunter. The Chieftec Hunter offers a powerful, yet elegant gaming style with good airflow from the 4 pre-installed A-RGB fans, which can draw lots of fresh air thanks to the mesh front panel.

Chieftec Hunter ATX PC Gaming Case

Chieftec Hunter ATX Gaming Case

The A-RGB lighting can be controlled with the buttons on the top of the chassis or via +5V A-RGB M/B Sync. The control hub (DF-501-V2) is connected via 4PIN PWM connector to allow M/B fan speed control for users to set their perfect balance between maximum airflow and silent operation. Mesh filtering in the front and bottom of the case, as well as a magnetic dust filter on the top protects the system from dust and keeps the build clean.

Features

  • 4x 120mm A-RGB Rainbow fans pre-installed
  • Mesh front panel for optimized airflow
  • Tempered glass side panel
  • A-RGB control hub with M/B SYNC and PWM fan speed control
Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Chieftec has not confirmed a specific regional release date for the Hunter ATX PC Gaming Case nor how much it will retail for. If you do, however, want to learn more about this chassis design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

Chieftec Hunter ATX PC Gaming Case
