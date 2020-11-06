Chieftronic by Chieftec Announces its New Powerup Series PSUs

Based on the success of the POWERPLAY-SERIES Chieftronic (powered by Chieftec) is adding new Gaming Power Supply Units to its portfolio and is not just expanding its assortment, but also enhancing its market position in doing so. The units of the POWERUP-Series combine high technical quality with strong performance, due to high power density technology and fully-modular cable management, into one compact product that is suitable for a variety of different tower systems.

Chieftronic by Chieftec Powerup Series PSUs

This compactness, in combination with 80 PLUS GOLD certified efficiency and wattages of 550 W, 650 W, 750 W, and 850 W, makes the PowerUp-Series ideal for the introduction to the mainstream gaming market. The total length of just 14 cm enables the ATX 12 V power supply units to be built into smaller chassis, but also into big tower-systems, due to long, flat cables of 65 cm length whilst the modern color-scheme of the PSU as well as the innovative and unique shape of the fan grill allow the perfect combination with different case builds.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Coming with a 5-year warranty, at the time of writing neither Chieftronic nor Chieftec have confirmed any specific regional release dates, nor how much this new power supply range will cost. If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official product website listings via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!