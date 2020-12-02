Chieftronic PowerUp GPX-850FC (850w) PSU Review

If there is one particular thing we find (relatively) frustrating here at eTeknix, it’s when we see a build that features some amazing hardware, all neatly assembled, but then the user chooses a power supply that would be better suited in a bin than in a PC. Put simply, if you truly want a great system, having a great PSU is usually a really solid base to work from. Yes, it’s not the most exciting of components, but going cheap more often leads to regret than satisfaction.

With the newly launched Chieftronic PowerUp GPX-850FC (850w), therefore, we have a power supply here that in terms of the savvy consumer, really ticks all of the right boxes!

Chieftronic PowerUp GPX-850FC

The Chieftronic PowerUp GPX-850FC is a brand new power supply range that features the utilization of Chieftec technology. As such, right off the bat, you know that this comes from a highly-reputable manufacturer with an excellent range of products already introduced to the market!

With it packing many excellent features including a gold efficiency rating, a fully modular design, low ripple noise, and a ‘silent’ operation fan, the knowledgable power supply consumer should already be nodding their head in approval. Better still though, with it featuring a pretty unique aesthetic, this shouldn’t just perform well, but it should also achieve the very difficult task (for a PSU) of looking good while doing so!

What Does Chieftronic Have to Say?

“With the PowerUp series, Chieftronic aims to bring the well-received technical quality and high performance of the PowerPlay series to the mainstream gamer’s market. With modern full-bridge LLC and DC-to-DC technology, extremely low ripple values and tight voltage regulation can be achieved. A high power-density design allows this series to deliver up to 850W of power in a compact form factor, measuring only 14 cm in total length, while achieving 80 PLUS® Gold-certified efficiency. The compact size combined with the fully modular cable management, allows the PowerUp series to be used conveniently in smaller builds, where a short PSU is needed, while long, flat, black cables support builds even in very

large gaming cases.”

Features

80 PLUS® Gold certified efficiency

Fully modular cable management

Full-bridge LLC converter with DC-to-DC technology

Low ripple and tight voltage regulation

5-year warranty

Specifications

For more detailed specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Connections

Coming as a fully-modular power supply, the choice is literally in your hands to only install the cables your components need. With a wide variety on offer with the Chieftronic PowerUp GPX-850FC, even the most elaborate of PC owners shouldn’t have any troubles here ensuring good management while successfully hooking everything up!