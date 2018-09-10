China Opens A Second ‘Internet Court’ For Online Disputes

China is a pretty big country with a massive population. Ok, so I probably didn’t need to tell you that, but did you know that China has over 800 million people using the internet? When you consider that that is over 10 times the UK’s entire population, as you can imagine legal battles surrounding matters online are massively more common.

Based on this massive number, in a report via CNET, China has just opened its second court which is specifically designed to deal only with online matters and disputes. It needed a second as the first was getting too swamped with cases!

I’ll See You In The Internet Court!

The court itself not only deals with online legal disputes, but it also happens to operate online as well. The court, the defendant and the accuser all appear via live-stream to each other meaning that the process can handle cases throughout the whole of China without people having to physically be in attendance.

The new court is open 24-hours a day and is staffed by 38 highly-experiences judges. The judges have a collected average of 10-years experience each. Despite the novelty factor, China is clearly taking this very seriously!

More To Open!

Despite China just opening its second court of this type, there are plans on a third one before the end of the year. This will mean that the country will basically have a north, south and central court. All of which will specifically be dealing with online cases and litigations.

It does, of course, open speculation the UK or other countries considering forms of an online legal due process for minor matters. For example, if you were going to dispute a parking fine such a system would seem an excellent option. I do, however, daresay that there would be more than a few teething problems. Surely though there’s merit or, at the very least, something to learn here.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!