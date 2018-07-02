China Reveal ‘Non-Lethal’ Laser Rifle Able To Set You On Fire

China Military Reveal ‘Non-Lethal’ Laser Rifle Capable Of Burning You Alive

In terms of military power, China is certainly no joke. If we completely overlook the size of their army, which incidentally is around 1.6 million people (compared to Britains of roughly 300,000) the fact that they have the technology and resources to research some crazy concepts is definitely a matter of concern or at least interest.

Their latest creation, however, is just mildly terrifying. In a report via CNET, China claims to have invented a ‘non-lethal’ laser rifle capable of burning you alive. Yes, we’re not quite sure how that makes it non-lethal.

The Definition Of Non-Lethal?…

The modified laser-powered AK47 is described as being non-lethal, but I guess that depends on your definition of lethal. Yes, it won’t kill you instantly. That doesn’t, however, mean to say that you won’t die slowly as you burn to death either. Maybe they consider the fire to be the killer rather than the gun itself?

If true, the weapon is reported to have an effective range of around 800 meters. Although not currently in mass production, there are calls for this to be not only used in the military but also the police force!

No Licensed Partner

Although the laser rifle (known as the ZKZM-500) has been designed and tested, they have yet to find a licensed partner to mass produce it. It is difficult to say how much they would cost, but given that China is the home of mass production these days I daresay it wouldn’t be too hard is a military contract was in the offing.

Our only hope is that usually ‘made in China’ is not an overwhelming seal of a quality build.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!