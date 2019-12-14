China To Scrap Intel, AMD & Nvidia From State Systems by 2022

The Chinese government has always been relatively cautious about allowing any ‘unwholesome’ influences to enter the country. Be it via unapproved video games, technology, or just straight-up simple spying concerns.

For the sake of balance, it would probably be fairer to say that between China and the West, the feelings on these issues are pretty mutual.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that the Chinese government is planning on taking things to an extraordinary new level. How could they do this you ask? Well, a new government proposal is looking to remove all Intel, AMD and Nvidia technologies from their state-owned systems and replace them with ‘home-grown’ products. Even more amazing, however, they plan to do this before the end of 2022.

China to Remove Intel, AMD and Nvidia Technology from State-Owned Systems

In the report, it is being suggested that China wants to help promote their ‘home-based’ technology companies. As such, by opting to use their products in state-owned computers, this could easily achieve this in one fell swoop. I mean, let’s be realistic, the Chinese government must own literally millions of computers.

As such, this policy will mean that by 2022 any state computer that contains an AMD or Intel processor will be scrapped. As will any AMD or Nvidia graphics cards. This transition will be achieved via a ‘staged’ swap that will run under the following remit:

2020 – 30% replaced

2021 – 50% replaced

2022 – The final 20% replaced.

Will This Be Possible?

As crazy as it sounds, if any country on the planet has the ability (and potential desire) to do this, then it would be China. They are, of course, one of the biggest manufacturers in the world and, in addition, love nothing more than to ‘boot-leg’ other people’s products.

In other words, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a Ryzen 1600X in a state-owned computer replaced by essentially exactly the same thing, but just under a Chinese owned company.

Considering that they plan to do this before the end of 2022, however, this seems more than a little crazy. I’d like to think that this will result in masses of cheap 2nd-hand processors and graphics cards hitting the market. I doubt it though.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!