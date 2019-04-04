Chinese Retailer Starts Selling Gabe Newell Underpants!

Gabe Newell Underwear!

It’s pretty safe to say that in terms of memes, gifs and other forms of humour on the internet, Valve chief Gabe Newell has been the subject of more than a few jibes.

A report via PCGamesN, however, has brought around a rather interesting question. Namely, would you buy a product if it had his endorsement?

Well, one Chinese retailer has apparently decided to put this theory to the test by offering customers the chance to buy their very own Gabe Newell underwear.

Shut Up and Take My Money!

Honestly, you could not make this up! Following a post that initially started the rounds on Reddit, however, the existence of the Gabe Newell underpants has seemingly been confirmed.

Getting back to an earlier point, however, I sincerely doubt they have his endorsement for these.

Small Print On The Smalls?

It is also perhaps a bit mean that the particular image in question shows them in 4XL size. Admittedly, from Chinese to western sizes, that probably makes them just a standard XL, but still… I wouldn’t like my face on any product that went that big! Let along anything that had a y-front on it!

Still, if this is a gift you really wanted, apparently it is out there! Well, presuming that this isn’t just one big elaborate hoax. We wouldn’t rule that out!

What do you think? Would you buy some Gabe Newell underpants? What other products would you like to see his face on? – Let us know in the comments!