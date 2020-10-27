Chinese Retailer is Already Taking Nvidia 3060 Ti Preorders!

/ 43 mins ago
Officially speaking, despite the absolute mountain of evidence to the contrary, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti doesn’t officially exist… yet. It is, however, simply a matter of time before Team Green’s management formally confirms the launch of this new graphics card likely shortly after the release of the 3070 which is in just a couple of days’ time! – It seems though that one retailer in China is seemingly happy to jump the gun as in a report via Videocardz, not only have they started accepting preorders for the 3060 Ti, but they’ve also gone as far as to provide an estimated delivery/release date and price!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

In terms of the information, there isn’t much here in terms of specifics. In fact, all the retailer has gone as far as to confirm is that the GPU will feature 8GB of VRAM. Albeit, this is yet more confirmation of previous rumors suggesting this memory configuration.

There is, however, more that be be garnered from the preorder price. Although this will likely change a little with import tax and duties etc. it seems that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will retail for something around the £340-£360 area.

When Will They Arrive?

In terms of a nailed-down release date, the retailer has (unfortunately) not gone as far as to provide that. What they have, however, indicated is that the release will happen ‘after November’. This would, therefore, imply that the launch will be around the middle part of that month with the release, probably, set for either just before the end or in early December.

If you are, however, looking forward to checking this new Nvidia GPU out, it seems pretty clear that, all going well, we should have a much better idea by this time next month!

