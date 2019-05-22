Christian Pastor Conducts Digital Baptisms in Virtual Reality

All Are Welcome, Including Busty Anime Girls

A real-life Christian pastor by the name of DJ Soto is adapting his fellowship to the modern world. He is not using the traditional physical building blocks to build his church. Instead, he is establishing his congregation in virtual space in order to spread the word of the lord to greater distances.

It might sound absurd but the pastor is completely serious, as YouTuber Syrmor (via Polygon) has documented in a 10 minute interview on his channel.

According to Soto, holding church services in virtual reality (via VRChat) allows for greater accessibility. This can include those in wheelchairs as well as recovering drug addicts or those who want to attend church services without the judgment of the public. Anyone can attend and participate. As long as they have VR equipment of course.

Syrmor’s video even shows a real baptism service being conducted. And since it is in VRChat, users can pick any avatar to represent themselves. In this case, it is fellow YouTuber Drumsy as a pink-haired busty anime character.

You can see the baptism ceremony from her perspective in the video below. After the ceremony, a banana, SpongeBob and a tiny cat ask Drumsy what it feels like, with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger witnessing the event.

Is This Christian Pastor Serious?

As absurd as it may sound, Pastor DJ Soto is completely earnest in his efforts with the VR Church. He even live streams the services via Mixer and the official VR Church website.

VR church services on Sunday are from 2:00pm to 3:00pm EST, as well as from 7:30pm to 8:30pm EST.