5 Christmas Gifts that Even Santa Can’t Afford to Get You!

With 2020 having been, overall, a bit of a crap year, the chances are that many of you have decided to at least let things go with a bang by having, in so far as possible, a bit of a splurge this Christmas with the shopping. I know for a fact that I’ve spent far more than usual but equating that against what I didn’t spend this year on families meals out or holidays etc…. I’m probably still more in black than I otherwise would’ve been.

In terms of getting that something extra special sat under the tree though, well, let’s face it, there are some gifts that generally remain outside the realms of mere mortals like us. Let us, therefore, take a look at 5 gifts we’d probably love to receive this Christmas, but we’re pretty sure Santa hasn’t got the cash (or kidneys) to buy them for us!

An 8K TV!

I currently own a 4K TV. And a pretty big one too. But I’ll freely admit that 95% of what I watch on it is usually in standard HD. Put simply, while 4K may be the new buzzword display ‘standard’, we’ve still got a way to go yet before that’s actually a reality for most homes. In terms of ultimate viewing pleasure, however, while I certainly love the potential of what 8K can bring, I’m not overly certain we’ll be watching things (generally speaking) in that kind of resolution for at least 10 years yet.

Still, if you want one just for the sake (and prestige) of saying you own an 8K TV, then you can pick up this beautiful 85″ Samsung model for just £11,999!

A Nvidia 3090 Graphics Card

Getting hold of a brand new graphics card at the moment is bloody difficult, regardless of whether you’re choosing to go for the Nvidia 30XX or AMD Radeon 6000 range. Yes, it’s not exactly news that stock levels have been abysmally low, but on the plus side, it does look like Gigabyte has some of their amazing potent, and expensive, 3090 graphics cards available to buy right now.

Albeit, given that they cost £2,163.19, while this is perhaps one of the most achievable items on this list, just don’t expect Santa to set you up with an SLI.

A Commercial Grade Drone

I doubt there are many people out there, at least no one with even a passing interest in technology, we hasn’t yet tried out a drone. In the vast majority of instances, however, I daresay your attempt with with a relatively cheap and cheerful model that probably ended the moment the battery ran out and it crashed into the ground.

If you do, therefore, want a more ‘prestigious’ entry in the drone flying stakes, you can pick up this YANGMAN Commercial Drone for £12,391.18!

A Robot is for Life (Savings) – Not Just for Christmas!

There is generally one pretty solid rule of thumb for robots. Namely, that while some models can be insanely intricate and impressive, they nearly always come with a ridiculously huge price tag. So, what can the DBG Bionic humanoid robot actually do? – Well, I’m not entirely sure, but I daresay I’d have a lot of fun finding out!

Coming in at £1,410.04, however, I would hope that it’s capable of doing my taxes and finding a way I could claim it as a business expense!

An Exceptionally Potent Gaming PC Bundle!

I’ve personally never heard of the ‘Hyrican Elegance’, so in terms of the build quality I have no opinion one way or the other. With their PCK06588 Gaming-PC featuring some of the most cutting edge technology and specifications, however, it’s definitely worth a curious look!

Intel i9-10850K

32GB RAM

2TB +1TB SSD

RTX3090

Gigabyte Z490UD

Win10

Can it run Crysis though? – Well, for £5,605.18 I would bloody well hope so!

Mikes Rant Christmas Edition – What Do You Think?

So, there we have it, five gifts I daresay you’d all love to have sat under your Christmas tree, but pending a little fondling of them, I daresay you’re more than likely set to be disappointed. – All going well though, you will at least get (mostly) what you want with maybe a few little happy surprises along the way.

For me personally? – I think the best gift I could get would just to have a few days of peace and quiet. Fat chance of that though!

