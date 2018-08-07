Chuwi Launches Hi9 Pro Tablet with Back-to-School Discount

Bang-For-Buck Gaming Tablet from Chuwi

Chuwi is launching their new Hi9 Pro tablet with dual 4G LTE capability. This tablet uses an 8.4-inch JDI display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. Inside, it uses a Helio X20 SoC with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. The Helio X20 is not the newest processor in the block, but it is still nonetheless very capable, and the Hi9 Pro’s low price makes it very appealing. It also has a T880 MP4 GPU and runs Android Oreo OS.

This tablet has further expandable storage through a microSD card, supporting up to 128GB more. It also has the standard rear and front facing cameras, letting users video conference and shoot various subjects. It actually uses Samsung‘s 8MP camera for the rear and 5MP for the front, boasting some decent low-light shooting capabilities.

Lastly, the battery has 5000mAh capacity which should last an entire day of use.

How Much is the Chuwi Hi9 Pro?

For a limited time Chuwi is offering the Hi9 Pro at an even lower price of just $139.99 USD via GearBest. This sale price lasts until August 12, 2018. After that it will have a $169 price tag. Considering most similar sized Helio X20 SoC powered Android tablets in the market cost $200+, this is a great deal.