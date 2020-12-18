Cities Skylines Free on Epic Games Store – But Act Quickly

As part of their run-up to Christmas, the Epic Games Store is currently offering its fans a huge promotion as each day sees a new free game temporarily added to their store. Until 4 pm today, however, we may have one of the best options for you to pick. Well, pending whatever else they tempt us with over the next week.

Yes, Cities Skylines, the far superior clone to Sim City, is available to own and keep forever on the Epic Games Store.

Cities Skylines – Free on the Epic Games Store!

Firstly, we should note that Cities Skylines isn’t exactly a brand new game. In fact, I think it’s probably around 4-5 years old now. With that being said, however, if you are a fan of city building games, it’s head and shoulders above anything else around at the moment and particularly that absolutely garbage version of ‘Sim City’ EA pooped onto the market.

No, this type of game isn’t for everyone, but given that it’s available for free, you’d be mad to not at least grab your copy and try it out!

Where Can I Claim My Copy?

To grab your copy, all you need is an Epic Games Store account. Well, that and ideally the Epic Games Launcher installed on your PC. From that, however, a quick search of the front page should quickly take you to the link where you can claim your free copy. – Failing which, you can click on the link here for more information!

Make sure you act quickly though as this promotion is only available until 4 pm today (18th December) with another free game (yet to be disclosed) set to replace it this afternoon!

