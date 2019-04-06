Civilian Gets Accidentally Launched From Jet Ejector Seat

Civilian Accidentally Launched From Ejector Seat

For those of you who have an interesting in flying and specifically military jets, it’s likely a dream to actually get to fly in one of them. For one particular passenger, however, that dream turned very quickly into a nightmare!

In a report via BGR, a passenger, who was undertaking a flight in a French Rafale jet fighter got more than he bargained for when the ejector seat he was sat in accidentally deployed. Oh, did we mention that the plane was flying at the time?

How Did This Happen?

While the exact circumstances are not known, the 64-year-old passenger was undergoing an ‘observation flight’. He did, however, get to ‘observe’ far more than he likely planned when the ejector seat launched him from the plane.

Smashing through the canopy, fortunately, the parachute did deploy and he landed relatively safely. Although suffering from several cuts, from the unplanned ejection, the man is said to be otherwise ok.

Not An Actual Image!

We should note that the above image is not from the incident itself. It does, however, give you an insight into something of what this poor man must’ve experienced.

The French military has announced that the Rafale jet has temporarily been grounded while they investigate whether the accident occurred due to

“voluntary, involuntary, or following [a] malfunction.”

If you do, however, get the opportunity to do this yourself, you might want to make a quiet enquiry as to the last time the ejector seat was serviced.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!