Classic Professor Layton Games Heading To iOS

When the Nintendo DS was released a little over 10 years ago, one of the stand-out games for it was Professor Layton. It’s unique story and puzzle solving appealed to many. Particularly at the time since we were all obsessed with brain training exercises. Since then though, with an exception here and there, the game franchise has been entirely exclusive to Nintendo’s handheld range.

In a report via Eurogamer though, Professor Layton and the Curious Village will soon release for iOS on the Apple Store!

Apple Users Rejoice!

In fairness, I’ve wondered for a long time now why, particularly the older titles, hadn’t been ported over to the iOS. I mean, The Curious Village is old now and hasn’t even been re-released on the 3DS. That being said though, don’t forget that the more modern DS consoles are still backwards compatible.

Nintendo has surely though milked this cow for long enough. Time to set it to fresh pastures!

When Is It Out?

At present, there is no exact release date. With such news though, this is definitely a great addition to the Apple Store. With Apple having an event planned for the 12th of September though, we might get some firm information on this. We don’t even have an indication on price, but it this is for less than £20, they’re going to have a massive seller here… again!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!