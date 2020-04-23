COD MW Warzone Cheaters To Get ‘Soft-Banned’

Out of all of the battle royale games we’ve seen released to date, I would (attempt to) make the argument that Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone is one of the best implementations we’ve seen of it. That isn’t, however, to say that it’s perfect and since its launch, there has undoubtedly been an issue with cheaters.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Activision is introducing an interesting new method to try and combat this. Essentially, rather than banning users, they will look to start applying ‘soft-bans’ instead.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Soft Bans?

So, what is a soft ban? Well, the system is actually going to be something similar to that seen within the Dark Souls franchise. If Activision believes you are cheating, rather than banning you entirely from the game, they will instead look to put you in servers full of other suspected or confirmed cheaters. As such, you can cheat to your heart’s content, just be aware that pretty much everyone surrounding you is probably also cheating too! More so, you won’t be able to use that immoral advantage against legitimate players anymore! You’re officially in the dirty pool and there you shall remain!

It doesn’t, however, end there. In addition to this, if a player you reported has been banned, you’ll now start receiving notifications that action has been taken against them. You know, just to remind you that Activision is listening!

What Do We Think?

This type of system worked really well in Dark Souls. Largely because it’s almost impossible to tell the difference when you have been ‘soft-banned’ from when you haven’t. As such, it’s a smart move and one that could (hopefully) help improve the overall in-game experience for legitimate users.

It still probably won’t help you get that first place, but at least you know that if you die, it was probably because the other person/team was better than you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!