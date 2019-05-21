Codemasters Launching Next GRID Racing Game in September

Fourth Installment in the Game Franchise is a Reboot

It has been more than a decade now since Codemasters launched the first GRID racing game. Now they have announced that the fourth installment in the series is just on the horizon. Although they are not calling it GRID 4, but simply calling it ‘Grid’ once again. Essentially rebooting the franchise.

IGN has the exclusive reveal trailer which you can see below:

What Can We Expect from this Grid Reboot?

According to the press release, top driver Fernando Alonso will be appearing in game. He is also apparently a race consultant and is part of the development team.

Judging by the teaser trailer, the rewind feature will be back. Just like the original game, it will have a realistically simulated damage system that will affect performance. Although much improved. Furthermore, there will be a “nemesis” system so players can expect AI drivers to take their revenge.

The game is expected to straddle between arcade and sim realism, also offering a “perfect balance between risk and reward”. Grid will feature racing across a range of classes, including GT, Touring, Stock, Muscle, Super-Modified, and a number of different race types.

“Renowned for its grip, the game will appeal to all types of players, whether they are just there to have fun or they are fans of more serious simulations,” says Christ Smith, Game Director at Codemasters.

The surprise announcement also comes with a firm launch date of September 13th, 2019 for PC as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.