Mid To Entry Level Coffee Lake-S Motherboards Arrive

Following the launch of Intel‘s 8th Generation Coffee-Lake processors last year, buyers have had a fair, but limited range of motherboards to choose from. The latest releases, however, for the Coffee Lake-S range of entry to mid-tiered motherboards has arrived via a report in Videocardz.

Gigabyte H370M DS3H

As an entry-level motherboard, this offering from Gigabyte will meet the needs of your basic user, gamer or even cryptocurrency miner. This is the definite ‘cover all’ model of the releases.

Gigabyte H370M DS3H / Gigabyte 310M DS2

For those amongst us who prefer small builds, Gigabyte has also released 2 micro-ATX motherboards. As you can see in comparison these are practically the same visually as the H370 above which is nothing to complain about in either case with a fantastically tidy appearance.

Gigabyte H310 S2H & DS2

Offering entry-level access on Micro-ATX motherboards, the H310 chipset motherboards offer Coffee Lake-S accessibility while on a budget-friendly figure.

Gigabyte H370N WIFI

Based on the H370 chipset this motherboard also includes, as the name would suggest, built-in wireless support while also being a mini-ITX design.

Aorus H370 Gaming 3 Wifi

For those looking for something with some mid-upper spec, the Aorus H370 Gaming 3 WiFi motherboard has also been leaked. This one certainly has a lot more going for it in a visual presentation sense and might prove to be one of the best mid-range motherboards to hit the series.

Coffee Lake-S

If you have been waiting for more motherboard options before you upgraded or make the switch to the Coffee Lake-S architecture, based on these new releases, now is an excellent time to consider the change. Of all the models, some fantastic entry-level options are available while at the same time some top mid-level motherboards are also clearly on the way.

What do you think? Are you considering buying any of these motherboards? – Let us know in the comments!

