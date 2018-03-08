Colorful Announces iGame SLI HB Bridge for GeForce Cards

High-Bandwidth SLI Bridge for Multi-GPU Setups

Shenzhen-based graphics card manufacturer Colorful is finally releasing their own iGame SLI HB Bridge. The “HB” stands for “High-Bandwidth” as it delivers double the bandwidth over traditional SLI bridges. It is even backwards compatible with non-10-series Pascal GPUs. Furthermore, the custom bridge follows the same aesthetics as existing Colorful cards.

It goes without saying, but that extra bandwidth equates to smoother performance and better framerates. Especially when you are dealing with high-performance graphics card models. The new bridge is designed to support two-way SLI configurations and will also be available in 2-slot (40mm), 3-slot (60mm) and 4-slot (80mm) spacing options.

Which GeForce Video Cards are Supported by The iGame SLI HB Bridge?

The high-bandwidth SLI bridge officially supports the following NVIDIA GeForce cards: GTX 770, GTX 780, GTX 780Ti, GTX 970, GTX 980, GTX 980 Ti, GTX 1070, GTX 1080, GTX 1080Ti and above.

