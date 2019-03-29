COLORFUL Debuts the CVN B365M Gaming Pro V20 Motherboard

For Intel 8th and 9th Gen Processors

Shenzen-based COLORFUL is introducing the new CVN B365M Gaming Pro V20 motherboard. This is an LGA1151 socket board supporting Intel 8th Gen and 9th Gen Coffee Lake-S CPUs.

The “M” after the chipset name, refers to the board’s micro-ATX form factor. Despite that, there are plenty of connectivity options for any build. In fact, it has three M.2 slots, two of which support PCIe x4 SSDs or Intel Optane. The third M.2 slot on the other hand, is for WiFi/Bluetooth modules. Six standard SATA 3.0 ports are also available for 2.5″ or 3.5″ drives. Moreover, there are also six USB 2.0 port, five USB 3.0 ports, and one USB type-C port available.

Realtek provides both the Ethernet connectivity and the audio, via the RTL8111H Gigabit LAN chip and the ALC892 HD audio codec respectively.

In case users need to use the built-in graphics, it also has a DVI and an HDMI slot in the rear. This is capable of up to two displays simultaneously. Although only the HDMI supports up to 4K UHD resolution displays.

How Much is the COLORFUL CVN B365M Gaming Pro V20?

COLORFUL did not reveal any pricing information at this time. However, B365 chipset motherboards are mainstream units, so expect it to be priced around or under $~99 USD.

For more information, visit their website at colorful.cn.