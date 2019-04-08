Colorful iGame RTX 2080 Ti Neptune Card Released

iGame RTX 2080 Ti Neptune

We love a good custom card, and the latest from Colorful is certainly ticking all the right boxes. It falls under their high-end “iGame” series, and comes fitted with a custom loop water cooling kit. Of course, with a name like “Neptune” it’s obviously water cooled. However, with a 240mm radiator and 2 x 120mm fans, it’s no doubt more than capable of maxing out that chipset.

The only thing that does worry me is that the tubing looks quite short. However, looks can be deceiving and it may even be a poor render or picture. You could expect a high-end card like this to fit in high-end cases, so hopefully they’re the right size.

Triple Power

The card is packed with high-end components though. It features a whopping three 8-pin PCIe power connectors for big overclocking headroom. There are silver-plated contacts for improving the conductivity too. Other features like dual-BIOS, plenty of display outputs, and much more help complete the deal.

BIOS Speeds

GPU Boost 1545 MHz Bios 1

GPU Boost 1740 MHz Bios 2

Aesthetics

The card does look a little bland for an iGame card though, but it’s hardly ugly either. What do you think, do you prefer the toned down look or do you want more extreme aesthetics?

Price and Availability

I couldn’t see stock, unfortunately. However, don’t expect it to be cheap, as similar cards from rivals are still around £1500.