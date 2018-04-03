COLORFUL Intros Battle Axe C.B360M-HD Deluxe Mainboard

New Battle Axe Budget Gaming Series

Chinese motherboard manufacturer COLORFUL is launching a new line called the Battle Axe series. The first board from this line is the C.B360M-HD deluxe, supporting Intel‘s 8th Generation Coffee Lake processors. The newly launched B360 chipset enables manufacturers to bring more affordable mainboard options in the market, while supporting some of the latest Intel technologies. The new Battle Axe series itself is COLORFUL’s new budget gaming brand with gaming-oriented features.

What Features Does the C.B360M-HD Deluxe Mainboard Have?

The COLORFUL Battle Axe C.B360M-HD Deluxe uses a micro-ATX form factor measuring 225 x 185mm. It is actually shorter in width than the typical mATX which measures 225 x 225mm. It only has two DDR4 DIMM slots and it has three expansion slots: one PCIe x16 and two PCIe x1 slots. The VRM is also quite simple and bare without any heatsink. Which is not surprising considering the Intel B360 chipset has no overclocking capability.

The motherboard essentially provides the essentials without the extras to drive the price up. It uses a Realtek RTL8111H for Gigabit LAN and Realtek ALC662 HD audio codec. The rear IO also has a D-sub, DVI and an HDMI for on-board graphics.

In terms of storage support, there are four SATA3 6Gb/s ports and an M.2 slot supporting PCIe x4 SSDs. This slot also supports Intel Optane products.