Colorful Launches CVN Guardian & WARHALBERD DDR4 RAM

Colorful, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, has today announced the launch of its new CVN Guardian RGB DDR4 gaming memory for the latest AMD platforms and the WARHALBERD DDR4 memory for the 3rd generation AMD Ryzen platform and Intel desktop platforms.

The COLORFUL CVN Guardian RGB Gaming Memory sports an eye-catching heat sink with an RGB lightbar that supports motherboard RGB sync. On the other hand, the WARHALBERD is a value-oriented DDR4 memory featuring CXMT memory modules for a wide application from gaming to office PCs.

COLORFUL CVN Guardian RGB Gaming Memory

The CVN Guardian RGB DDR4 gaming memory is the latest addition to the CVN family. Designed for gamers, the CVN Guardian sports a futuristic high-performance heat spreader with superb heat dissipation to ensure stable gaming performance. COLORFUL uses specially selected Hynix CJR memory modules that offer stable performance and excellent overclocking capabilities. The CVN Guardian Gaming Memory supports XMP 2.0 automatic overclocking function for a quick performance boost.

The CVN Guardian gaming memory has an addressable RGB lightbar that supports ARGB synchronization via the iGame Center. It also supports motherboard ARGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome Sync. Furthermore, the CVN Guardian’s RGB lighting is complemented with laser engraved heat spreaders with a brushed aluminum finish.

The COLORFUL CVN Guardian gaming memory goes through rigorous testing including a 48-hour strict quality test to ensure stability and reliability. COLORFUL covers the CVN Guardian memory with a limited lifetime warranty. Available in three single-module packs at various speeds – DDR4-2666 8G, DDR4-3200 8GB, and DDR4-3200 16G.

Specifications

COLORFUL WARHALBERD DDR4 Memory

The COLORFUL WARHALBERD Series is a value-oriented DDR4 memory for various applications from gaming to home PCs. The WARHALBERD memory modules are designed for the Intel and AMD mainstream platforms, available in DDR4-2666 8G and DDR4-3000MHz 8G single-module packs. The WARHALBERD memory passed rigorous testing with excellent compatibility in current-generation and previous-generation motherboards.

The WARHALBERD memory is also subjected to rigorous testing including a 48-hour strict quality test. It also supports XMP 2.0 automatic overclocking function. The COLORFUL WARHALBERD memory features CXMT (ChangXin Memory Technologies) DDR4 memory chips.

Specifications

Price & Availability

The CVN Guardian DDR4 gaming memory will be available in selected regions worldwide with an MSRP of $49 for DDR4-2666 8G, $69 for DDR4-3200 8G, and $99 for DDR4-3200 16G.

