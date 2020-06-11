Colorful Launches its Intel B460 Series Mid-Tier Motherboards

Colorful Technology Company Limited has today introduced its line-up of Intel B460 mid-tier motherboards featuring an impressive a 10-phase power design to get the best performance out of the 10th generation Intel Core processors without the premium cost.

Colorful B460 Mid-Tier Motherboards

The COLORFUL Intel B460 Series motherboards feature the latest technologies including support for 32 GB memory modules for up to 128 GB memory supported, ultra-fast M.2 PCIe with Intel Optane Memory support. The motherboards are also equipped with high-performance multi-channel High Definition Audio, Gigabit LAN, and stunning RGB lighting powered by iGame Dynamik Light. The motherboards also offer a fully functional BIOS with Simple Mode that’s suitable for novices and Advanced Mode for tweaking and overclocking.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Although Colorful is still updating its website, some of the models available from their new B460 range are now up and live. As such, if you want to learn more about these and their other motherboard designs, you can check out the official website via the link here!

If you are, however, on the look out for some inexpensive mid-tier motherboard options, these certainly seem to tick a lot of the right boxes. Particularly in regards to the price tag with most of these models expected to retail for less than £100.

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new motherboard? If so, which model/s are you currently checking out? – Let us know in the comments!