Colorful Reveals 3 New Nvidia 1650 (GDDR6) GPUs

Since the beginning of the month, we’ve already seen a large number of manufacturers reveal their revised design of the Nvidia 1650 graphics card that has (in very plain terms) upgraded the memory from GDDR5 to GDDR6. If you want to see who has released what so far, you can check out the link here!

Today, however, see’s the turn of Colorful who have introduced a trio of twin-fan GPU models all getting the GDDR6 upgrade!

Colorful GeForce GTX 1650 4GD6-V

It should be noted that all three models are largely similar to each other pending some minor aesthetic and specification differences. They do, however, all feature aluminium backplates and a 6-pin power connector. The latter of which is a little unusual as, to date, we’ve only seen this within the ASUS ROG revision.

Dual Fans

Compact size

New Appearance Design

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

iGame GeForce GTX 1650 Ultra OC 4GD6-V

Next up we see an Colorful introduce a model from their ‘iGame’ series of graphics cards. We should note that it appears that they are still ‘fleshing out’ their website for this design and, as such, while we have details we don’t have much in terms of the specific advantages/disadvantages of this particular model.

iGame Series: SPT/ RGB light / I.P.P Power / One-Key OC*



For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

Colorful Battle Ax GeForce GTX 1650 NB 4GD6-V

Finally, we have the Colorful ‘Battle Ax’ graphics card rounding off the releases. In terms of aesthetics, this is undoubtedly the most eye-catching design with its red coloring. Again though, with these being newly launched, specific details are a little light.

Dual Fans

Compact size

New Appearance Design

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Of the three designs, it’s honestly hard to overly distinguish the standard Colorful model from the ‘iGame’ with the Battle Ax undoubtedly being one of the most aesthetically ‘brash’ designs. If you are, however, looking for an inexpensive GPU upgrade, this new Nvidia 1650 GDDR6 revision is well worth checking out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!