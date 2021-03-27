Colorful Unveils its CVN Z590M (Intel) GAMING PRO Motherboard

Today, colourful has announced the launch of its brand new CVN Z590M GAMING PRO Micro-ATX motherboard for the 11th generation Intel Core processors. The CVN Z590M GAMING PRO features larger heatsinks and M.2 heatsink armour for improved heat dissipation. The motherboard also supports PCIe 4.0 technology, enabling the motherboard to support the latest PCIe Gen4 solid-state drives.

Colorful CVN Z590M GAMING PRO Motherboard

The CVN Z590M GAMING PRO features Resizable BAR technology that allows the processor to access graphics card memory to boost overall performance. The motherboard is equipped with a 10+2 hybrid digital power phase design, capable of delivering stable overclocks for up to an Intel Core i9 processor. It also comes equipped with metal-reinforced PCIe slots to support heavy high-performance graphics cards. The rear I/O includes a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port. The motherboard also has an integrated rear I/O shield.

Features

Compact and Powerful

The COLORFUL CVN Z590M GAMING PRO motherboard supports the 11th and 10th-generation Intel Core processors of up to a powerful i9 processor. The 10+2 digital hybrid power phase design offers superb overclocking capability accompanied with efficient heat dissipation delivered by the improved cooling armor in a compact micro-ATX motherboard form-factor.

The CVN Z590M GAMING PRO supports PCIe 4.0 technology that offers 2X faster bandwidth than PCIe 3.0. The motherboard can be equipped with PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs that reaches read and write speeds of 7000 MB/s. PCIe 4.0 enables the latest NVIDIA graphics cards to utilize the innovative Resizable BAR, an optional PCI Express interface technology that allows the CPU to directly access graphics card memory as available resources to boost performance.

Improved Cooling Armor

The COLORFUL CVN Z590M GAMING PRO motherboard sports enlarged RIMY Cooling Armor by 30% compared to the previous generation motherboard. The improved cooling solution dissipates heat faster for higher overclocks with superb stability. The PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots also come with enlarged heatsinks to unleash the full potential of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs without thermal throttling.

Customize and Control with iGame Center

COLORFUL proudly introduces the improved iGame Center software for RGB customizable and control and more. The COLORFUL 500 Series motherboards support the new and optimized version of the iGame Center software. Users can fully customize the CVN Z590M GAMING PRO RGB lighting elements and synchronize RGB lighting with other RGB lighting components installed via the motherboard RGB header.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The Colorful CVN Z590M GAMING PRO V20 motherboard will have an expected retail price of $200. – Although the official product website has not yet been launched (which isn’t unusual) when it does go live you should be able to learn more details via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!