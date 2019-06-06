Command & Conquer Remastered Teaser Image Released

Command and Conquer Remastered

Last November, EA seemingly hit back at a lot of the criticism received by the ‘Rivals’ mobile game by announcing that a fully-fledged Command and Conquer Remaster was in the works. For me, this was fantastic news!

I’ve always been a huge fan of RTS games (in fact I’m currently re-playing C&C Red Alert 3 right now), but over the last 10 years, we have seen a significant downturn in that genre. With the remaster on the way, however, in a report via PCGamesN, EA has released a new teaser image that, while not revealing much, does give us more than a little hope.

EA

Cutting through the usual EA hyperbole over any gaming release, what we’ve heard so far about the C&C Remaster has been all good. Not only will it include the base game, but they’ll also be throwing in the original Red Alert. A game that arguably was far superior to the original.

Exactly what they’re going to do surrounding the FMV sequences is still a bit of a mystery. Well, unless EA still has the raw video footage captured by Westwood Studios. With this new teaser image, however, we can at least see that the UI menu has been reworked to a pretty decent standard (somewhat similar to the latter C&C releases) while still being more than familiar.

When Is It Out?

The short answer to that question is, we don’t know. With E3 2019 just a few days away, however, you never know. EA may surprise us by formally announcing the release date of what will surely be a highly-anticipated release and what will hopefully result in a resurgence in the genre as a whole. – We can but hope!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? Which was your favourite Command and Conquer game? – Let us know in the comments!