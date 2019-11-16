Company of Heroes 2 is Free To Keep Forever if you Act Fast!

I have always been a pretty big fan of RTS games and somewhat lament the lack of them in recent years. In fact, I could probably make the argument that despite Company of Heroes 2 being around 5-6 years old now, it’s one of the last truly memorable (and great) releases for this genre.

So, I guess the question is, have you ever played it? Well, if the answer is no then I have some excellent news for you. As part of the latest free game promotion, you can grab a copy of it right now to own and keep forever!

Get Company of Heroes 2 for Free!

Ok, I know what many of you are thinking. This is going to be on the Epic Games Store, right? Well actually, no. Company of Heroes 2 is currently available to grab for free right now on Steam.

To clarify as well, this isn’t just a ‘free weekend’. Once you grab your copy it’s yours forever!

Where Can I Get It?

Presuming you have Steam installed, a quick search for the game should lead you to the link where you can grab it for a 100% discount. Better still, if you really enjoy it, a lot of the (excellent) DLC is also available for a pretty hefty discount.

If you want to learn more about the game, you can check the official Steam product page via the link here!

Just be sure to act quickly. This promotion ends on November 17th!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your free copy? – Let us know in the comments!