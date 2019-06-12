Computex 2019 Glorious Loot Box Giveaway

Glorious Loot Box

See all of that fantastic loot in the picture above and below? That is just some of the cool swag we were given at this years Computex 2019. However, as much as we love a few freebies, we know you folks appreciate them even more. So, I’m putting them all in one box, and going to give them away to one lucky winner! How awesome is that!? Plus, if this goes well, I’m sure we’ve got a few more piles of goodies kicking around the office for future giveaways too

What’s in the Box?

OK, so don’t hold me to the exact name of everything, or exactly what everything is, but as far as I can be sure, the items are listed below. I know one of the USB drives is 64GB and one is 32GB, but I can’t recall which way around. I have no idea what size the T-shirt is, and I can’t help it if you don’t have an iPhone X for that handy case there. It is what it is, but I think you’ll agree, it’s a pretty sweet bundle of swag. Right?

1 – MSI Gaming Tumbler

2 – InWin Suction Cup Headset Holder

3 – Phanteks T-Shirt

4 – DeepCool Custom Keycap

5 – EVGA Gaming Glasses (x2, one white, one black pair)

6 – TeamGroup Multi-Device USB Cable

7 – ADATA RGB Coaster (batteries not included)

8 – 3D Printed InWin Model

9 – ADATA XPG iPhone X Phone Case (clear)

10 – InWin Planner/Diary

11 – Zotac Fridge Magnet

12 – Another Zotac Fridge Magnet

13 – be quiet! Top Trump Cards

14 – Zotac Multi-Device USB Cable

15 – MSI Lightning GPU Shaped USB Drive

16 – XPG Mouse Mat

17 – EK Waterblocks Stickers

18 – ADATA USB Drive

How to Enter?

Simple, we’re doing this on social media. So like, comment, share, or tag a friend on the Facebook post embedded below or by clicking this link. If you’re a Twitter fan, then follow us and retweet the post below or by clicking this link.

Want to win all this cool swag we got from Computex 2019? Simply like, reply, retweet, tag a friend or do them all to enter. Want more chances to win? Hit up the link for details. Good luck! <3 Computex 2019 Glorious Loot Box Giveaway https://t.co/jHstXPGuAB pic.twitter.com/MfdWfbmM8a — eTeknix (@eTeknix) June 12, 2019

I’ll be picking a winner by the end of the month from one of the three social media platforms, which will be announced here. However, due to the nature of the prize, we can only ship within the UK as international shipping wouldn’t be worth the trouble for what it is. However, we encourage you to share the competition with your friends in the UK, or the prize with a friend in the UK should you win. Failure to respond within 3 days of winning with a suitable shipping address in the UK will result in another winner being picked. Enough of the boring stuff though, go enter, and good luck to you all!