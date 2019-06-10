Computex 2019 in Video – Come See What You Missed!

Computex 2019

That’s it folk, Computex 2019 is a wrap and we’re all back at eTeknix HQ, or at least, our respective HQ’s. We had dozens of meetings, saw hundreds, if not THOUSANDS of new products. We want to say a huge thank you to our sponsors at Taitra, EK Water Blocks, Patriot, Viper Gaming, and Corsair for helping fund our little trip. Of course, we have videos from their product ranges, but also from many other brands too. Check them out below!

We saw new CPUs, motherboards, and plenty of PCIe 4.0 innovation from AMD. We saw slick new custom loop hardware, we went on some fun adventures, and so much more.

What was your favourite product from this years show? What are you looking forward to purchasing later this year? We want to know it all. So, let us know in the comments section below. Now, I guess we best start planning our trip to Las Vegas for CES 2020, yup, we have to plan THAT far ahead… Ouch.

We just want to say a massive thank you to our sponsors for Computex 2019; EK, Taitra, Patriot, Corsair and Viper Gaming. We’ll be bringing you the latest products and news for all these brands and many more while we’re in Taiwan. Check out our Computex 2019 event page for the latest!