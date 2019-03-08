Conan Exiles is Currently Free-to-Play Until March 11th
Ron Perillo / 23 mins ago
Free on Steam for the Weekend
If you are looking for a new game to play on your PC for the weekend, Conan Exiles just happens to be free right now. This is a limited time promotional event which lasts until March 11th (Sunday).
According to the developer, getting into the game now is the perfect time. Especially with the recent balance update, performance optimizations, the new VOIP feature and more.
At the same time, the game is also currently 50% off. So just in case you end up liking it, the discount should help you consider purchasing it. The Deluxe Edition with all the DLCs is also discounted for 40% less. Lastly, individual DLC packs are available with a 25% discount.
Can My System Even Run Conan Exiles?
The game just came out last year. However, the system requirements are not particularly steep.
Minimum Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 7 64 Bit/ Windows 8 64 Bit/ Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Quad Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 (1GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7770 (1GB)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Recommended Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 7 64 bit / Windows 8 64 bit / Windows 10 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Quad Core i7 3770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti/970 (High settings) and 1070 (Ultra settings) or AMD R9 290/AMD RX480 (High settings)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space