Conan Exiles is Currently Free-to-Play Until March 11th

Free on Steam for the Weekend

If you are looking for a new game to play on your PC for the weekend, Conan Exiles just happens to be free right now. This is a limited time promotional event which lasts until March 11th (Sunday).

According to the developer, getting into the game now is the perfect time. Especially with the recent balance update, performance optimizations, the new VOIP feature and more.

At the same time, the game is also currently 50% off. So just in case you end up liking it, the discount should help you consider purchasing it. The Deluxe Edition with all the DLCs is also discounted for 40% less. Lastly, individual DLC packs are available with a 25% discount.

Can My System Even Run Conan Exiles?

The game just came out last year. However, the system requirements are not particularly steep.

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system



OS: Windows 7 64 Bit/ Windows 8 64 Bit/ Windows 10 64 Bit



Windows 7 64 Bit/ Windows 8 64 Bit/ Windows 10 64 Bit Processor: Intel Quad Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-6300



Intel Quad Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-6300 Memory: 6 GB RAM



6 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 (1GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7770 (1GB)



Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 (1GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7770 (1GB) DirectX: Version 11



Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection



Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended Requirements