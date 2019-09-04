Control on PC Can Utilise Up To 18.5GB of VRAM

Releasing a little over a week ago, Control is a brand new game that (if we’re putting it as politely as possible) acts as a fairly middle of the road action RPG that offers some pretty amazing visual effects. It is, for example, one of the few games to utilize Nvidia RTX features on launch and, in addition, comes with 8K texture packs. Put simply, what it may lack in gameplay, it certainly makes up in graphics!

As you might expect, however, such performance clearly comes with a substantial push on system resources. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, if you did plan to play this game on the highest possible settings then you might need to fork out for a very expensive graphics card. Why? Well, at its highest setting, Control uses 18.5GB of video memory!

Control Requires 18.5GB of VRAM at Max Settings

Now, you might be wondering if, based on this, how it can even work at all. Well, put simply, there’s only one graphics card that could really run this game with all guns blazing and meet the memory requirement. Namely, the Nvidia Titan RTX which has 24GB of VRAM. Albeit, coming with a $2,500 price tag.

Even the AMD Radeon VII with its 16GB will not cut it here! While Windows can sometimes look to utilize system memory as VRAM, the performance usually drops like a stone and, as such, to get the best from this game you quite simply have to have the best graphics card currently on the market!

What Do We Think?

While it all sounds rather impressive (and it is) such graphical packs are perhaps a step too far and may only have been done by the developer as a means of putting their game on the map.

While it is, of course, impressive to release a game as visually stunning as this, we can’t help but think that only a tiny percentage of people are ever going to see it at the standard they’ve created here. For me, I think I’d just stick to the 2.5k high-graphics thank you!

