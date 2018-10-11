Cooler Master Announces the Hyper 212 Black Edition Cooler

An Update to a Classic

What is perhaps the greatest bang-for-buck CPU cooler of all time is getting a new version. I’m talking of course about the new Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition. It features the same direct-contact design as before. However, it is now clad with an brushed aluminium black top covering. Along with it, is also an RGB variant called the Hyper 212 Black RGB pictured above. Aside from the SF120 RGB LED fan, this RGB version also makes use of a plastic fan holder instead of wire clips. Both have four direct-touch heatpipes at the base. This uses the original design with a few millimeters of gap in between each filled by the aluminium base. However, the heatpipes and contact surface are all nickel plated, resulting in a cleaner, more premium look.

The RGB version has a PWM fan that operates between 650-2,000 RPM (PWM) ± 10%. It has a noise level of 8 to 30dBA across that range, and it pushes out 2.0mmH2O of air pressure. Meanwhile, the regular Black Edition Silencio fan also operates between 650-2,000 RPM (PWM) ± 10%, and pushes 2.9 mmH2O of air pressure. It also has a quieter operating range between 6.5 to 26 dBA.

Socket compatibility includes Intel LGA 2066 / 2011-v3 / 2011 / 1151 / 1150 / 1155 / 1156 / 1366 and AMD AM4 / AM3+ / AM3 / AM2+ / AM2 / FM2+ / FM2 / FM1.

How Much are These Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition Coolers?

The Hyper 212 Black Edition (RR-212S-20PK-R1) has an MSRP of £29.99 with VAT included. Meanwhile, the Black Edition RGB (RR-212S-20PC-R) costs £42.99 with VAT.