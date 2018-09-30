Cooler Master CM310 RGB Gaming Mouse Review

Cooler Master CM310

Tired of fighting between the choice of feature and your budget? Then enter the new Cooler Master CM310 optical gaming mouse. Not only is it one of the most affordable gaming mice that Cooler Master produces. It’s also equipped with a decent range of features that should appeal to pretty much any PC gamer. It comes equipped with a 10000 DPI optical gaming sensor, rubber side grips, RGB lighting effects, and more.

“Dependable, Dynamic, Devastating” – CM

The peripherals market is incredibly competitive, and for those who both work and play on their computers, you’re hardly short on options right now. However, the lightweight CM310 clocks in at just 100g, it features symmetrical ergonomics and has an 8 buttons design. For working in the office, or gaming in a tournament, it seems to ticks all the right boxes. Let’s dive in for a closer look at what it has to offer!

Features

Gaming Grade Optical Sensor – a 10000 DPI sensor offers peak performance during even the most troubling times and easy access DPI control buttons on the top for quick adjustments.

Textured Rubberized Side Gips Comfortable grip with unmatched stability and control.

RGB Illumination Five preset modes and effects give your gear some flash.

Balanced Weight – Calibrated to 100 grams so not too light, not too heavy – just perfect for gaming and domination.

Ergonomic Shape – Ambidextrous design caters to both hands and all grip types

Specifications

Grip: Palm & Claw

Material: ABS Plastic / Rubber

LED: 16.7 Million RGB w/ 5 Modes

Sensor: Pixart A3325

CPI / DPI: 7 Levels (500, 1000, 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 10000)

Tracking Speed: 60 ips

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz / 1 ms

Acceleration: 20g

Buttons: 8

For more information, please visit the official Cooler Master page here.

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“The choice for gamers of all levels, providing unassuming dependability and reliability without asking for much – like that one nice guy who’s been friend-zoned but sticks around “just in case.” An adjustable DPI optical sensor offers gaming-grade performance, while the rubber side grips and weighted body give just the right level of comfort. And if you want to add some flavour, RGB Illumination gives your mouse the personality it deserves. Dependable and solid, the CM310 is an impressive mouse that will most likely never see you as more than just a friend.”

What’s in the Box

The box opens out, revealing the mouse stored very securely in a custom cut foam housing. The cable is hard-wired, but it is stored neatly in the top section of the box.

As I said, the mouse is hard-wired. However, there’s a durable and lightweight rubber sleeving on the cable, that should help prevent cable breakage well enough. The USB header is also nice and compact, so it should be an obstruction for those using it on a notebook PC.