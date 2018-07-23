Cooler Master Introduces the MasterBox MS600 Chassis

Elegant and Simple Design

Cooler Master is introducing a standout chassis design to their MasterBox series of cases called the MS600. It does not have the typical aggressive gamer-oriented aesthetic, but it rather has a simple and elegant design. Cooler Master even offers it in a unique silver or white colour instead of the usual black.

What makes the MS600’s design thoroughly unique compared to the current crop of Cooler Master cases is its single-piece alloy panel. Both the top and front are from a single piece of steel, curved along gently forming a sleek shape. Meanwhile, typical cases have a plastic front and a metal top.

There are no ventilation at the face of the top or front, creating a wide open space. Instead, ventilation holes flank along the sides of the top and front. The contrasting black interior plus the full-view tempered glass side panel also makes for an interesting showcase build.

What Kind of Components Can You Fit Inside the MS600?

The MS600 is a mid-tower case measuring 460 x 213 x 446 mm. It can fit motherboards from mini-ITX up to ATX form factor sizes. It also has the standard 7 expansion slots and accepts ATX form-factor power supplies. The PSU is in its own compartment, along with the HDD mounting area, supporting up to two 3.5″ drives.

In terms of component clearance, users can install CPU coolers up to 160mm tall. Video cards on the other hand, can be up to 400mm long since there are no HDD cages in the way. However, if the user decides to install a thicker front radiator, the video card clearance is reduced.

Although it might seem like it, there is no fan mounting support for the top. Instead, the front supports either 2x120mm or 2x140mm fans, while a supplied 120mm fan is pre-installed at the rear.

How Much is the Cooler Master MasterBox MS600 Case?

There is no official word on pricing yet. But since it uses a metal front panel and has tempered-glass, this would be higher priced than most MasterBox chassis models.

Some stores in China actually list it already for ~$80 USD. However that price is typically lower since it does not factor in import costs.