Cooler Master is Changing its TIM Applicator for a Weird Reason

Cooler Master is undoubtedly one of the biggest names when it comes to PC components and the chances are that if you’re a regular PC builder, you’ve probably encountered one of their air or AIO coolers at some point.

Now, as (I hope) you know, when installing a cooler, thermal paste application is an integral part of the processes. It seems, however, that Cooler Master is looking to change the design of its applicator. It’s not, however, to make it easier. It’s, quite frankly, for a really weird reason.

Cooler Master is Changing Their Thermal Paste Applicator

Now, in the image above, you see a tube of Cooler Master thermal paste. A syringe style design that practically every cooler company uses. Well following a post on Twitter, Cooler Master has revealed that they are changing the design, but not because they want to re-invent the wheel or think they’ve necessarily found a better process.

It’s because they’re getting tired of explaining to parents that thermal paste applicators aren’t some type of drug! No, I’m not kidding!

We didn’t change the shape of the syringe to make applying thermal paste a lot easier, but because we we’re getting tired of having to explain parents that their kid isn’t using drugs. pic.twitter.com/ClyZLDDFe9 — Cooler Master (@CoolerMaster) 16 January 2020

What Do We Think?

The new applicators certainly look different and, rather than giving the user the option to choose how they apply it (be it pea-blob, straight-line etc.) it appears that the new design literally allows you to ‘paste’ it on.

Now, while this is still (mostly) considered acceptable in the cut-throat world of TIM application, I still think I prefer being given the option to choose how I want to do it.

Part of me wonders whether Cooler Master has just changed the design because they think it’s easier or more user-friendly. Then again, in today’s world, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear of a parent lecturing a child on the dangers of narcotics while danging a thermal paste tube in their face.

What do you think? Do you like the style of the new applicator? Which method of TIM application do you use? – Let us know in the comments!