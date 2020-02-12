Cooler Master Launch MasterBox MB311L/MB320L ARGB Cases

Cooler Master has today announced two new mATX ARGB Towers. The MasterBox MB311L ARGB (Mesh Front Panel) and MasterBox MB320L ARGB (Acrylic Front Panel).

Following the principles of the award-winning MB Series. Versatility is paired with the presentation. This ensures that any gaming system built inside the MB300 series looks as good as it performs.

Cooler Master – MasterBox MB3LL ARGB: Mesh Front Panel

The MasterBox MB311L ARGB is a Micro-ATX airflow PC case pre-installed with two ARGB fans and made to be built with the latest gaming hardware, the front panel’s façade is made entirely of Fine Mesh, placed between two honeycomb vents on either side to maximize airflow.

Fine Mesh Front Panel. Cooler Master’s Fine Mesh design on the front panel is proven to provide proficient airflow while filtering out dust.

Mesh Intakes: Large, mesh intakes span each side of the front panel to provide additional airflow to system.

Dual ARGB Fans. Dual pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans with splitter can be managed by the motherboard, to create a customized ARGB lighting system.

Tempered Glass: Hardware, custom-loop cooling, or the pure pride of showing off the build-in panoramic view through an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel.

Adaptable Drive Cage. The drive cage is movable, able to shift toward the front to accommodate for PSU space backward to provide additional radiator space, or even completely removed.

Versatile Cooling Options. Support for a total of six 120mm fans and front, top and rear radiator placement. This ensures that you don’t have to compromise on performance.

Available for $59.99, you can check out the retail link here!

Cooler Master – MasterBox MB320L ARGB: DarkMirror Acrylic Front Panel

The MasterBox MB320L ARGB is a Micro-ATX PC case with two pre-installed ARGB fans and honeycomb mesh ventilation. This is located on either side of the DarkMirror front panel. The DarkMirror acrylic front panel is smoked a shade darker. This is to sharpen the contrast of the ARGB fans pre-installed behind it. This highlights its best features.

Mesh Intakes Large mesh intakes span each side of the front panel to provide additional airflow to system

Dual ARGB Fans Two pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans can be managed by the motherboard. Connected by the included splitter, to create a comprehensive ARGB lighting system

Tempered Glass Hardware custom-loop cooling or the pure pride of showing off the build in panoramic view through an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel

Adaptable Drive Cage. The drive cage is movable able to shift toward the front to accommodate for PSU space backwards. This provides additional radiator space or even completely removed

Versatile Cooling Options Support for a total of six 120mm fans. And front top and rear radiator placement. This ensures that you don’t have to compromise on performance

Also available for $59.99 you can check out the retail link here!

What do you think? Do you like the new case designs? Thinking of getting one? In addition, what was the last system chassis you purchased? – Let us know in the comments!