Cooler Master Launches New NR Series Chassis

A New Line of Minimalist Cases

Cooler Master is announcing the launch of their new NR series chassis line. Of which the two introductory models include the MasterBox NR400 and the MasterBox NR600.

The two share basic design and features, although the NR400 is the smaller of the two, supporting micro-ATX motherboards. Meanwhile, the NR600 supports up to ATX form factor boards.

The two also have a unique single 4-pole front audio jack. So users do not need a separate plug for the microphone and headphone.

Both are designed for high-airflow while providing a clean, sleek look featuring a tempered glass side panel. Unlike other side panels, this full-view glass is completely flush with the body. Thus, resulting in a much cleaner look with no protruding locking mechanism on the side.

Hardware Support

These Cooler Master NR series have their 3.5″ HDD cages tucked inside the PSU shroud at the bottom. The result is plenty of clearance for long graphics cards. In fact, there is 346mm of clearance in the N400 and 410mm of clearance in the N600.

In terms of drives, both have a versatile HDD cage supporting up to 3x 3.5″ or 4x 2.5″ drives. There are also two 2.5″ mounting locations behind the motherboard tray.

As for radiator support, the smaller N400 supports up to 280mm radiators in the front and up to 240mm at the top. Meanwhile, the larger N600 supports up to 360mm radiators in front and up to 240mm at the top

How Much are these Cooler Master Cases?

The MasterBox NR400 and NR600 will be available for pre-sale today for a starting MSRP of $59.99 and $69.99, respectively.

For more information visit their product pages: