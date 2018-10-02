Cooler Master Launches the Cosmos C700M Case

New Premium Case from Cooler Master

Cooler Master has unveiled the new iteration of their premium Cosmos chassis: The Cosmos C700M. The case continues Cooler Master’s “Maker” ethos, offering flexibility like never before. All while providing a building platform on the redesigned iconic Cosmos chassis shape.

The unique frame design supports a conventional, chimney, inverse layout, or a fully customized layout. Each part of the frame is also highly customizable out-of-the-box.

The new C700M retains the aluminum handles and keeps the dual curved tempered glass side panel from the Cosmos C700P. Albeit now with a lighter tint, allowing for a clearer view of the hardware inside. To further aide with the aesthetics, a pair of addressable RGB LED strips run along the edges of the front.

The back of the right side panel also offers plenty of cable management room. Best of all, there are also several features which help users hide the cables even further.

In terms of component support, the spacious interior supports CPU coolers up to 190mm tall and video cards up to 320mm long. When the HDD bracket is removed, this GPU clearance space extends to 490mm. As for storage, there is room for up to four 3.5″ drives and four 2.5″ drives, with one 5.25″ drive bay.

Even the cooling support is extensive, with room for 3x 140/120mm fans at the top and front, as well as 140/120mm fans at the rear and bottom floor. The top and front also supports up to 360mm and 420mm radiators. Although the 5.25″ tray needs to be removed first for longer radiators.

How Much is the Cooler Master Cosmos C700M?

Although it will not land in the UK until January 2019, the Cosmos C700M has a retail price of £414.99. Users will be able to choose between a gray or silver and black colour variant.

For more information, visit the official Cosmos C700M landing page.