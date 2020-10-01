Cooler Master Unveils its Lightweight MM720 Gaming Mouse

Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components, has today announced the general release of the MM720 Gaming Mouse, a lightweight gaming mouse with an ergonomic form factor.

Cooler Master MM720 Gaming Mouse

The MM720 takes the iconic shape of Cooler Master’s previously popular Xornet and Spawn mice and replaces the housing with an ultralight honeycomb shell, similar to that found on the MM711 series of lightweight gaming mice. In addition, a lightweight ultra-weave cable reduces drag without compromising durability. As a result, the mouse weighs in at a total of 49 g and retains the same ergonomic benefits of its previous iterations.

Cooler Master has upgraded the internals considerably, with optical switches, a pro-grade 16000DPI optical gaming grade sensor, and PTFE feet for superior glide across your favorite surface. The internals have been coated in dust- and water-resistant material rated and certified at IP58 to provide increased protection.

As an added bonus, the first 30K units manufactured will also include Mice Grip tape included inside the retail packaging for added protection and control. The grip tape is made with anti-slip material, comes pre-cut and extra thick at 0.75 mm padding. The Grip Tape will also be available for retail at a later date and priced at $9.99 USD.

The MM720 joins Cooler Master’s MM710 and MM711 to offer a varied lineup of super-lightweight mice in different shapes optimized for different grip types and playstyles. The most recent iterations of the MM711 mice have included limited edition Colorway Designs such as Blue Steel, Wilderness, and Retro – available at the Cooler Master online store, as well as other select retailers.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The MM720 gaming mouse is available to purchase now with an expected MSRP of around $49.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new gaming mouse release, you can check out the official Cooler Master product website via the link here!

