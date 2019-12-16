Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360P Gets a Silver Makeover

/ 2 hours ago

We’re no stranger to the Cooler Master MasterLiquid series, we’ve already reviewed a bunch of variants over the years. The ML120 and the ML240, but there are certainly more out there. The one I’m most looking forward to, however, is the MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition. It’s the same cooler you know and love, but it’s been dressed up in a new colour scheme.

MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition

As you can see in the pictures, the Silver Edition looks pretty stunning. It features recoloured tubing, pump, radiator, and just about everything else really. OF course, it comes equipped with ARGB LED lighting built into the pump housing, as well as the three 120mm fans.

The fans are designed to run up to 1800 RPM, moving 45 CFM of air. They’re expected to perform between 8 and 30 dBa. Beyond that, you have a copper cold-plate, pumping through an aluminium radiator. All this is backed up with support for all major sockets, including AM4, 115X, 2066, and TRX4.

Price and Availability

Unfortunately, Cooler Master hasn’t revealed this information yet. However, CES 2020 is just three weeks away, and we’re sure we’ll see more no later than that.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives