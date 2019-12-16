Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360P Gets a Silver Makeover

We’re no stranger to the Cooler Master MasterLiquid series, we’ve already reviewed a bunch of variants over the years. The ML120 and the ML240, but there are certainly more out there. The one I’m most looking forward to, however, is the MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition. It’s the same cooler you know and love, but it’s been dressed up in a new colour scheme.

MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition

As you can see in the pictures, the Silver Edition looks pretty stunning. It features recoloured tubing, pump, radiator, and just about everything else really. OF course, it comes equipped with ARGB LED lighting built into the pump housing, as well as the three 120mm fans.

The fans are designed to run up to 1800 RPM, moving 45 CFM of air. They’re expected to perform between 8 and 30 dBa. Beyond that, you have a copper cold-plate, pumping through an aluminium radiator. All this is backed up with support for all major sockets, including AM4, 115X, 2066, and TRX4.

Price and Availability

Unfortunately, Cooler Master hasn’t revealed this information yet. However, CES 2020 is just three weeks away, and we’re sure we’ll see more no later than that.