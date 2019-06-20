Cooler Master ML240P Mirage Pro-Series Cooler Revealed

Cooler Master ML240P Mirage Pro-Series

Cooler Master has formally revealed their next upcoming cooler design and based on what we can see hear, this is something more than a little special from one of the biggest brands in the market. As part of their ‘Pro-Series’ range, the ML240P Mirage looks to take their AIO liquid coolers to a whole new level with both cooling performance and, of course, the obligatory RGB light show!

What’s New?

Representing a full in-house design for Cooler Master, there are a number of features with this cooler that make it stand out from prior releases. Firstly, this cooler will use two purpose designed fans. Yes, a new fan design made specifically for this cooler. Not only, incidentally, to keep things cool, but also to provide a pretty amazing light show!

In addition to this, and possibly the feature that most grabbed my attention, the pump head will also feature a transparent cover. This will allow you to actually see the pump propeller in action! Although I stand to be corrected, I’m not aware of seeing this before in an AIO liquid cooler design.

When Is It Out?

Set to be released in the very near future, the ML240P Mirage has an MSRP of circa £140. Based on the information we have, we expect that in terms of Cooler Master releases, this will represent what will likely be their flagship cooling model for the foreseeable future. With a sample currently on route to us here at eTeknix, you can be sure that we’re, more than a little, looking forward to reviewing this. If you’re curious too, be sure to keep checking out our website and social portals!

For more information, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!