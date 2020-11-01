Cooler Master MWE Gold 750 V2 Power Supply Review

Cooler Master is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable brands around when it comes to PC hardware and peripherals. As such, when it comes to purchasing a product from one of their various lines (and trust us, there’s very little they don’t make), you can do so in full confidence that you’ll be getting a quality design from one of the most reputable names around.

With the launch of the new Cooler Master MWE Gold 750 V2 power supply, therefore, you should already have a pretty decent idea that this PSU is going to be packed full of excellent features.

Cooler Master MWE Gold 750 V2

The Cooler Master MWE Gold V2 range is available in wattages from 550w all the way up to 850w. For this review, however, we will be taking a closer look at its 80-plus Gold 750w model. A solid option that, generally speaking, should provide the perfect power access point for the vast majority of gaming PCs.

Released as a new V2 variant, Cooler Master has applied a number of small, but notable, upgrades on the original design that should, all going well, translate into this being even more impressive.

What Does Cooler Master Have to Say?

“The MWE Gold – V2 is the next step in the evolution of Cooler Master’s entry level 80 PLUS Gold power supply unit line. The original MWE Gold series was created in order to offer a simpler and more affordable Gold rated option in order to help users make the transition from 80 PLUS White and Bronze power supply units more accessible. While there is still demand for White and Bronze units, the global standard has been shifting to Gold. Some countries have even begun to legislate 80 PLUS Gold efficiency as the legal minimum to purchase. This is why bringing affordable options like the MWE Gold is so important to Cooler Master. The MWE Gold – V2 improves upon the original version in the places where users will see the most immediate benefit.”

Features

80 Plus Gold Efficiency

2 EPS Connectors

120mm HDB Fan

High Temperature Resilience

Flat Black Cables

5 Year Warranty

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Connections

Coming as a fully-modular design, the Cooler Master MWE Gold 750 V2 comes with more than enough cables to successfully hook up even some of the most elaborate gaming PCs. Better still, with a nice and generous cable length, management within your case should be an absolute doddle!