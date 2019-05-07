Cooler Master SK621 Compact Wireless Mech Keyboard Now Available

/ 2 hours ago
Cooler Master SK621 Compact Wireless Mech Keyboard Now Available

Anne Pro 2 Alternative from Cooler Master

Cooler Master has been working on the compact wireless mechanical keyboard for sometime now they are calling the SK621. This was initially supposed to come out back in October of last year. Now after several months, it is finally available.

The design itself follows the company’s SK600 series, having flat chiclet-style keys and a low profile. Unlike the full-size SK650 and the tenkeyless SK630 however, the SK21 is even more compact. It uses a 60% layout with the arrow keys integrated with the rest, foregoing the right ALT and CTRL keys.

Cooler Master SK621 Compact Wireless Mech Keyboard Now Available

What Kind of Mechanical Switch Does the Cooler Master SK600 Series Use?

Cooler Master uses Cherry MX Low Profile switches. It has the features that fans of the traditional Cherry MX expect but with a travel distance and actuation point reduced by 0.8mm.

Cooler Master SK621 Compact Wireless Mech Keyboard Now Available

This low profile switch is combined with flat doubleshot keycaps so they are durable. Since it uses the standard Cherry MX mount, users can also swap these out with keycaps of their choice.

How Long Does the Battery Last?

Unlike the other SK600 series keyboards, the SK621 is completely wireless. It connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and has a built-in rechargeable battery.

This battery charges via USB-C and according to Cooler Master, a single charge lasts up to 15 hours of use. That is with use of full RGB LED backlighting of course. Turn that off and you can actually use the SK621 for as long as 4-5 months on a single charge.

In comparison, the popular Anne Pro 2‘s batteries last about 8 hours of use.

How Much is the Cooler Master SK621?

The SK621 has an MSRP of $119.99 and will be available starting May 7th via Amazon.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!