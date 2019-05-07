Cooler Master SK621 Compact Wireless Mech Keyboard Now Available

Anne Pro 2 Alternative from Cooler Master

Cooler Master has been working on the compact wireless mechanical keyboard for sometime now they are calling the SK621. This was initially supposed to come out back in October of last year. Now after several months, it is finally available.

New ETA for the SK621 is March. Sorry for the wait. 🙁 — Cooler Master (@CoolerMaster) January 31, 2019

The design itself follows the company’s SK600 series, having flat chiclet-style keys and a low profile. Unlike the full-size SK650 and the tenkeyless SK630 however, the SK21 is even more compact. It uses a 60% layout with the arrow keys integrated with the rest, foregoing the right ALT and CTRL keys.

What Kind of Mechanical Switch Does the Cooler Master SK600 Series Use?

Cooler Master uses Cherry MX Low Profile switches. It has the features that fans of the traditional Cherry MX expect but with a travel distance and actuation point reduced by 0.8mm.

This low profile switch is combined with flat doubleshot keycaps so they are durable. Since it uses the standard Cherry MX mount, users can also swap these out with keycaps of their choice.

How Long Does the Battery Last?

Unlike the other SK600 series keyboards, the SK621 is completely wireless. It connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and has a built-in rechargeable battery.

This battery charges via USB-C and according to Cooler Master, a single charge lasts up to 15 hours of use. That is with use of full RGB LED backlighting of course. Turn that off and you can actually use the SK621 for as long as 4-5 months on a single charge.

In comparison, the popular Anne Pro 2‘s batteries last about 8 hours of use.

How Much is the Cooler Master SK621?

The SK621 has an MSRP of $119.99 and will be available starting May 7th via Amazon.