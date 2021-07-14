Cooler Master Unveil its ORB X GamePod

While I daresay many of you have some pretty impressive gaming setups, does your PC system currently reside within some sort of futuristic pod? Well, if it doesn’t (and I daresay many of you probably said no) then you’ll undoubtedly want to check this out as Cooler Master has confirmed the launch of its brand new ORB X GamePod. A full-blown gaming docking station that has you covered from literally all angles!

Cooler Master ORB X GamePod

The Orb X is a multi-purpose workstation with full immersion in mind. A sleek, semi-enclosed desk space is housed in a fully automated motorized shuttle dome for superior privacy. Enhanced visual and audio capabilities truly elevate the immersion: the Orb X supports up to three 27” monitors, and surround sound speakers are housed directly in the workstation to create a realistic, accurate soundstage even without headphones. In addition, a newly designed ergonomic recliner provides an adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and footrest for comfort customized to you.

Features

Semi-enclosed cockpit creates an uninterrupted private space

Automatic shuttle dome A single touch activates the dome and welcomes you into your journey to the virtual world

Ergonomic adjustable chair empowers you to last without pain and 6 ways of adjustable lumber and headrest provides advance ergonomics and comfort

Multiple screen mount supports from single 49” monitor to three 27” monitors

2.1 Immersive sound system creates amazing spatial audio experience

Hidden Compartment with built-in sliding tray for PC rig or console

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing Cooler Master has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for its ORB X GamePod. Nor indeed how much we can expect it to cost. Taking something of a wild swing at it though, while we won’t go as far as to suggest any numbers, the bottom line is that you almost certainly shouldn’t expect this to be cheap. Think 4 digit numbers.

If you do, however, want to learn more about the Cooler Master ORB X GamePod, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!