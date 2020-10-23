Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 White Edition PSU Review

With the release of the Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 White Edition, we have a new power supply here that certainly seems to represent something of a new flagship model from the company. Coming with a number of highly-impressive features as well as that bright and bold white aesthetic, it’s certainly eye-catching to the point that it warrants more than some passing attention!

Cooler Master V750 Gold V2 White Edition

We should note that Cooler Master hasn’t specifically said to us that this is a flagship product, but our initial glance over it clearly seems to suggest that a lot more work, money, and effort has almost certainly gone into this power supply. It simply oozes quality and design that when compared to other models, just seems to be a moderate ‘step-up’. Not incidentally, that we’ve ever seen anything to grumble about in regards to any other PSUs from Cooler Master. In fact, quite the contrary, we’ve always been impressed!

Based on these beliefs, however, we’re quietly confident that, as always comes with a brand as reputable as this, the V750 Gold V2 White Edition will prove to be a very interesting and potent proposition.

What Does Cooler Master Have to Say?

“The V Gold – v2 series delivers a top-shelf power supply unit in 550, 650, 750, and 850 wattage levels. It offers an 80 PLUS Gold efficiency rating, full-modular cabling, optional semi-fanless operation with a hardware based hybrid switch, a 135mm FDB fan, 16AWG PCIe high efficiency cables, and a 10 year warranty. This series has brought together a number of innovations and improvements from past products to form a PSU that meets all your needs. The 100% Japanese capacitors, half-bridge LLC resonant converter, and DC-DC circuitry work together, resulting in a product that even the pros can respect.”

Features

80 Plus Gold Certified

Half-bridge LLC Resonant Converter And DC-DC Technology

Silent 135mm FDB Fan

40% Semi-fanless Mode With Hybrid Switch

16AWG PCIE Cables

10 Year Warranty

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Connections

As a fully-modular power supply, one of the key benefits of this design is only having to utilize the cables you need. With that being said, however, Cooler Master isn’t stingy in providing you with all you could need for even some of the most elaborate gaming PC set-ups. More so, with a generous cable length, you shouldn’t have any problems ensuring your management is neat and tidy.