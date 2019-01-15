Cooler Master’s First MMO Mouse, the MM830 is Now Available

More Buttons for MMO Gamers

Cooler Master‘s latest MM830 gaming mouse is finally available. While the company is no stranger to game peripherals, this is the first time they have an MMO mouse.

MMO, stands for ‘massively multiplayer online’ game like World of Warcraft, etc. While a normal three button mouse is usable in these games, having quick access to multiple buttons improves gameplay significantly. Users for example are able to do more tasks such as cast spells without sacrificing mobility.

The MM830 itself uses a 24,000 DPI sensor (Avago PMW3360) and has a hidden d-pad on the thumb side. This gives users more options than the regular back or forward thumb buttons. Furthermore, it can be used like a d-pad on a handheld controller. Except it is possible to use it with only one hand. Coupled with a PBT body, the MM830 can withstand plenty of abuse while offering plenty of functionality.

“We wanted to offer an MMO mouse that provides a solid thumb grip without having an overabundance of buttons.” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager. “We took a unique approach by adding this integrated D-pad.”

Does it Have RGB LED?

Yes, the Cooler Master MM830 mouse has RGB LED lit logo on the palm rest and has RGB LED scroll-wheel. Furthermore, there is also a small 96×64 pixel OLED screen on the side which displays activity. Gamers can also use this to keep track of their APM and show the DPI setting.

How Much is the Cooler Master MM830 Gaming Mouse?

The MM830 will be available Cooler Master select retailers, respectively, for $/€79.99 starting January 15, 2019. For more information, please visit www.coolermaster.com.